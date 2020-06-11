242NewsBahamas Newsletter Edition: June 11th 2020

|
Ministry of Education Announces July 13 as date for Beginning of National
Examinations
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Despite the closure of schools in The Bahamas due to the
Corona virus pandemic, the Minister of Education, the Hon. Jeffrey
Lloyd, underscored that the educational system has performed an
“admirable” job in ensuring that students continue to receive vital
instruction.
While
it does not replace face-to-face instruction in this situation,
Minister Lloyd said it is difficult to argue that it wasn’t or isn’t a
very “acceptable” alternative. In the midst of social media buzz
regarding the announced start of national examinations, Minister Lloyd
has confirmed that the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas
General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations will be
carried out beginning July 13, 2020.
Minister
Lloyd addressed a virtual press conference Monday morning, June 8, 2020
that was attended by MOE officials including Lorraine Armbrister,
Permanent Secretary; Marcellus Taylor, Director; Julian Anderson, Deputy
Director; and Seretha Clarke Undersecretary.