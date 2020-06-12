12 Dos and Don’ts for Avoiding Germs at Restaurants

When you're ready to venture out to your favorite local spot, help protect yourself and your family with these restaurant health tips. MEDIAMASMEDIA/GETTY IMAGES
By Carrie Madormo
Do sit outside
Summer is alfresco dining season, so take advantage of those warm rays by opting for an outdoor table. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend choosing restaurants that offer outdoor seating with tables spaced six feet apart from one another for a less risky dining experience. This allows for better air circulation and less chance of being exposed to COVID-19. If you don't want to risk going to a restaurant, here's how to safely enjoy takeout during coronavirus. Read more >>