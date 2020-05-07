You Can Take A 3-Day Florida Cruise To The Bahamas This Summer For $149

Time to soak up the sun.
By Dominique Stewart
If there was ever a time to take a vacay, it would be now. Luckily, you can book a cheap-priced weekend getaway to the Bahamas this summer. Dive into crystal clear waters as the bright summer rays beam on your sunkissed skin, and leave all your worries behind.
Norwegian Cruise Line has rolled out countless "last minute" cruise deals at affordable prices that are sure to fit anyone's budget, including this three-day Norwegian Sky cruise.
This tropical paradise disembarks in Miami before sailing to the turquoise waters of the Bahamas, with stops at Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay. The price for one room starts at just $149. Though depending on the dates you choose and the type of room you select, additional fees may apply.
With more than 10 dates for you to plan the perfect trip, this excursion is expected to set sails starting late July.