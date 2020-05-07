Work on RMH taking longer than expected

HEALTH CARE FACILITIES TOUR – Government officials recently toured the Rand Memorial Hospital and the Cancer Association Building (COVID-19 Isolation Centre), for an update on repairs and renovations progress. Pictured from left are Deputy Prime Minister, K. Peter Turnquest; Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis; PHA official, Sandra Mortimer-Russell; RMH Administrator, Sharon Williams and Lead Healthcare Planner, PHA), Terrence Cartwright. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis will, “temporarily assume responsibility for the portfolio of Health, effective immediately,” the Cabinet announced late Tuesday (May 5) evening, after Monday’s (May 4) resignation of Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands.
Sands resigned amidst breach of protocol controversy, where reported permanent residents were allowed to enter the country, while borders were closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a stranglehold on the world over the past three months.
Meanwhile, residents in Grand Bahama are facing a two-fold dilemma – a near inoperable hospital and the fight to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Just last week (Friday, May 1) government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest; Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson; Minister of State for the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Iram Lewis; and officials from the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), took part in an extensive tour of the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) and the Cancer Association of Grand Bahama, which is to be used to facilitate COVID-19 and dialysis patients.
Repairs and reconstruction at RMH are taking longer than expected, with a completion date up in the air, as the 2020 Hurricane Season swiftly approaches.
While construction at the hospital continues, work is also being completed for an infectious unit to accommodate COVID-19 and other infectious disease patients. Read more >>