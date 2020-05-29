Will Cruise Ships Have Fewer Passengers When Sailings Resume?

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Celebration will resume sailings this July
By Olivia Sharpe
This week, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced a series of enhanced health and safety protocols in preparation for when its cruise ships resume operations from 25 July.
Among the new measures, the cruise line has said that it will be closing two-passenger stateroom decks and limiting the number of in-use staterooms to reduce cruise ship capacity by 40 per cent.
These protocols have been introduced to “encourage social distancing and provide one of the highest guests to space ratios in the industry”, according to the cruise line.
As well as reducing the number of passengers, other new measures being introduced by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line for its cruise ships include protocols for guest accommodations, common areas onboard the ships, recreational facilities and food hygiene.
All guests will be required to practice social distancing from valet parking to terminal check-in and all terminal staff members will be required to wear masks and remain behind safety plexiglass.
Passenger luggage will be disinfected prior to onboard delivery and touch-free temperature checks and pre-boarding health declarations will be mandatory for all guests.