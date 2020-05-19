Tuesday, May 19, 2020
‘Why Are They Still Closed?’: Islanders Angry At Lack Of Answers On Keeping Them Shut
Tribune Staff Reporter
RESIDENTS in Family Islands without COVID-19 have criticised the government’s decision for not allowing Exuma, Eleuthera and San Salvador to resume commercial activities, saying it’s unfair that some islands without cases are given certain freedoms, while others are not.
Calling the situation “disappointing” to residents who have been following the health and safety protocols since the pandemic began, one San Salvador resident, who wanted to be identified as Mrs Sawyer, said the community is in need of answers from the government as to why their lives cannot return to some normalcy. Read more >>