When Can You Travel to the Caribbean Again?

Delta flight approaches St Maarten's Princess Juliana Airport above onlookers on Maho Beach. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)
Aruba, Jamaica, Bermuda, Bahamas ... the island nations of the Caribbean have long beckoned tourists with their deep blues, turquoise and silver waters, swaying palm trees and warm sunny days.
We miss it.
And ever since rigid travel restrictions went into place, there’s only been one question on people’s minds – when can we travel to the Caribbean again?
Just hang on for a little while. In some instances, the Caribbean will begin to reopen in as early as a few days, for some countries in a matter of weeks.
