Thursday, May 14, 2020
When Can We Come Home? Families Stranded By Travel Ban Feel Abandoned In Us
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
HURRICANE Dorian survivors stuck in the US amid the COVID-19 pandemic say they feel abandoned by the government after receiving no response from embassy or government officials on when they will be allowed to return home.
This comes after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Sunday suspended the repatriation exercises after revealing a Grand Bahama passenger who flew in had tested positive for the virus.
After being stuck in Florida for several weeks, one storm victim, who only wanted to be identified as Ms Lanes, told The Tribune yesterday she is anxious to return to her home in Abaco.
She said she is among some 50 Abaco residents who have been reaching out to various officials to receive assistance on the matter, but to no avail.
The situation, she said, has left them frustrated and in desperate need of answers on when repatriation flights will resume to the country. Read more >>