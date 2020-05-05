What's in store for the cruise industry?

Holland America's cruise ship Zaandam experienced a Covid-19 outbreak in March.
Ivan Pisarenko/AFP/Getty Images
Jen Rose Smith, CNN
The cruise industry, which the Cruise Lines International Association says was worth $150 billion worldwide in 2018, is now assessing the damage. Even as the coronavirus continues to spread, though, some key industry players are already seeing signs of growth in the coming years.
A cruise industry resurgence would send thousands back to work and send travelers back to sunny ports across the globe. While some cruisers are eager to book, other tentative travelers have concerns about their health, medical emergencies and their money. Read more >>