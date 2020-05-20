What will staying in a hotel look like in the near future?

Text by Marnie Hunter, illustrations by Will Mullery, CNN
While pandemic-era policies are still being developed at hotels around the globe and will no doubt vary widely, it's safe to say that guests will see big changes the next time they check in anywhere.
For the foreseeable future -- until a vaccine, widely effective treatment or instantaneous testing for coronavirus is available -- hotel stays are likely to be a stripped-down affair, particularly in higher-end hotels where personalized service and amenities have long been part of the draw, says Christopher Anderson, professor of business at Cornell University's Hotel School in Ithaca, New York.
There will be less communal access in hotels, "so no buffets, no minibars," and many of the "high-touch elements of luxury" such as spa treatments and bellhop and valet service may be suspended, Anderson predicts.
Guests will want keyless and contactless check-in and checkout and few personalized interactions. Read more >>