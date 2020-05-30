What The 2020 Summer Cruise Season Will Look Like

Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami. (photo via photosvit/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)
The summer cruise season should be well underway by now, with hundreds of thousands of passengers reveling in the sun, eating some of the best food they’ve ever tasted, and visiting amazing ports of call.
The global spread of the coronavirus pandemic changed all that, playing havoc with the entire industry, shutting down ships and causing financial hardship among virtually every cruise line. Read more >>