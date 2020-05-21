Pages
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Update: One New Case Of Covid-19
The Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that there is one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
#This latest case is a 50-year-old man from New Providence who is in isolation at home.
#There have been 97 cases in total with 44 of those recovered.
(source)
