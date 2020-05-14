Weather experts monitor system nearing Bahamas

REPAIRS – A number of residents in Grand Bahama are still repairing and renovating their homes, as a result of Hurricane Dorian last year. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)
With just a little over two weeks left before the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology (BDM) is advising residents of both the Central and Northern Bahamas to prepare for extreme weather conditions this week.
According to a BDM statement, the adverse weather conditions were expected to begin Wednesday, May 13 – affecting the central islands and on late Thursday – May 14 – in the northern region.
The weather is predicted to last well into the weekend, with Tropical Storm-like conditions.
The department advised that a frontal boundary presently over the Southeast Bahamas, will back up over the Central Bahamas on May 13, and stall in the area until Thursday.