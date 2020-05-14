Pages
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Watch how “germ-zapping robots” clean hotel rooms
The Westin Houston Medical Center was the first hotel to deploy germ-zapping robots that have been shown to destroy SARS-CoV-2 (commonly known as coronavirus) within two minutes of use.
View video >>
