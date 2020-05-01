Friday, May 1, 2020
Virtual class registrants double to 41,000
By Royston Jones
Education officials further developing remote learning program for better oversight.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government’s virtual learning program launched in March to bridge the education gap created by COVID-19 has doubled its registrants in the last month.
Director of Education Marcellus Taylor told Eyewitness News over 41,000 students had registered for the program, with an average of 16,000 students engaged in learning content on a daily basis.
In late March, there were around 11,000 students participating on average.
When asked whether education officials were satisfied with the level of participation, Taylor said: “It is not what we would want, but I think it is encouraging because it is all moving up positively.
“I think another dimension that we are unable to measure right now is how many people watch what comes on Cable (channel 295), but that’s another means of accessing learning.
“We still have a lot of things being done by the teachers. Read more >>