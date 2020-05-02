Video of North Korea’s Kim opening fertilizer factory quashes rumors

North Korean state media released video of leader Kim Jong Un on May 1, his first public appearance in three weeks amid health concerns. (Reuters)
TOKYO — North Korean state television showed extensive footage of Kim Jong Un on Saturday presiding over the opening of a fertilizer factory, with many shots of the leader walking normally, standing, joking and smoking, in apparently good spirits and with no visible signs of any new health problems.
But the footage also showed thousands of cheering people all wearing face masks, demonstrating that concerns about coronavirus remain acute in the isolated state.
Speculation about Kim's health circled after he failed to attend a ceremony to mark his grandfather's birthday on April 15 and did not appear in public for around three weeks.