US Embassy Barbados provides funding for PPEs to assist with the COVID-19 response

Deputy Director of NEMO St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Kenson Stoddard making a presentation of the PPE's to Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, Chief Medical Health Officer and Ms Donna Bascombe, Health Disaster Coordinator, St Vincent and the Grenadines. The PPE’s were purchased with the funding provided by the U.S. Embassy.
“This donation is one of several programs and initiatives the U.S. has provided to support our neighbors in the Eastern Caribbean”, said U.S. Coast Guard Commander and Senior U.S. Embassy Defense Official Steve Charnon. “Coordinating these donations to help combat COVID-19 was a true team effort and reflects the enduring partnership between the U.S. and the Eastern Caribbean, as well as regional organizations such as CDEMA and the Regional Security System.” The donation was made possible by the U.S. Embassy’s Military Liaison Office (USMLO), and is part of the larger U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program. Read more >>