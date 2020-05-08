UN chief says pandemic is unleashing a ‘tsunami of hate’

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing “a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering” and appealed for “an all-out effort to end hate speech globally.”
The U.N. chief said “anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and COVID-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred.”
Guterres said migrants and refugees "have been vilified as a source of the virus — and then denied access to medical treatment."