Uganda megachurch criticised for choir tour as children stranded by Covid-19

Watoto church investigated over decision not to pull out as 48 children are among those stuck abroad due to border closures.
Watoto’s choir was welcomed by Woodgrange Baptist Church, London, on a 2017 tour of the UK. Photograph: David Mbiyu/Alamy
The country’s child affairs minister, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, told the Guardian the Internal Security Organisation was investigating Watoto church for allegedly breaching child labour laws, taking the children out of the country without permission and putting them at risk by not cancelling the tour as coronavirus cases escalated and countries closed their borders.
The church has not responded to the Guardian's requests for comment on the allegations.