Monday, May 11, 2020
UB researchers identify key factors to be considered in COVID-19 response
Nassau, The Bahamas — Mathematical modelling has played a key role in predicting COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas, giving government officials and health authorities the opportunity for interventions to decrease the trajectory of infections.
Associate Professor of Chemistry and Assistant Vice President of Institutional Strengthening & Accreditation at University of The Bahamas (UB) Dr. Danny Davis has been working with authorities on these models. At a recent Research Edge presentation, he explained how the data results were produced. Read more >>