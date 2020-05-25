‘Turn back this wave of hate’: 100 writers call for an end to anti-Asian hostility

Reports of hate crimes and violence against the Asian and Asian American community have surged since early in the pandemic.
Jessica Wong, front left, Jenny Chiang, center, and Sheila Vo from the Massachusetts’ Asian American Commission, stand together during a protest on 12 March. Photograph: Steven Senne/AP
The joint statement, co-ordinated by Pen America and the Asian American Writers’ Workshop (AAWW), comes at a time when hate crimes, violence and other attacks against Asians and Asian Americans are on the rise in the US. There have been numerous reports since early in the pandemic of Asian Americans being blamed for “bringing the virus” into the country and being told “go back to China”.
The attacks have erupted in college campuses, city subways and online. The FBI has warned local law enforcement across the country that Asian American communities are at risk due to rising hostility during the coronavirus crisis.