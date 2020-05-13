Trump's coronavirus mask standoff reveals the dangerous ripples of fragile masculinity

Imagine being so scared of appearing vulnerable (to a deadly virus) that you're willing to potentially hurt yourself, or others — or even die — to keep up the masquerade.
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11, 2020.Drew Angerer / Getty Images
In 2010, a car insurance company conducted a study that concluded the average man will drive an unnecessary 276 miles a year before he asks for directions. How many American lives will President Donald Trump negatively affect before he has the courage to ask for directions?
The president was already the poster child for an outdated, dangerous and defunct form of masculinity before the coronavirus hit. But now that we are in the midst of a global pandemic, he has become a pathetic parody. Read more >>