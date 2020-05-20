Tourism working on plan to address “pent up demand” for travel

Director General of Tourism, Joy Jibrilu.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There is ‘pent up demand’ for travel to The Bahamas according to Tourism Director General Job Jibrilu, noting that industry stakeholders have been working collectively on a tourism readiness and recovery plan.
Jibrilu said: “There is pent up demand for sure. When you are looking at where people want to travel the Bahamas is really doing quite well.
“When you look at where people want to travel, they want somewhere that’s isolated. We can offer all of that with our family islands. Proximity to our number one source market means it’s an easy trip from the east coast of the United States.
She continued: "We have kept a very soft tone during COVID-19. We want to inspire travel with empathy. The feedback we have had is just extraordinary. So many said it did inspire them to want to book to The Bahamas. As soon as we know we are opening up we will go back to our brand campaign."