‘Time to end this’

Philip Brave Davis
With the government expected to bring to Parliament today a resolution to extend the state of public emergency put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday called on the Minnis administration to end lockdowns, and gave early notice that the official opposition will not support an extension.
The state of emergency allowed the prime minister as the competent authority to impose a 24-hour curfew and weekend lockdowns to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Nassau Guardian understands that a 14 to 30-day extension was being considered yesterday.
“I don’t know if we can support any more of these lockdowns,” Davis said.
He added, “It and of itself is not the answer. That has to be accommodated by many other things and we don’t seem to have those other things to make a lockdown effective.
“I think the Bahamian people are responsible enough that once they understand it, they will do it. So, you don’t have to force them.”
Asked if he was calling for the end of the restrictions, Davis replied, "Yes."