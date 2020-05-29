Threats To Pm Probed By Police

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
POLICE are investigating a video of an Abaco man who made threats against the Prime Minister and the MP for Central and South Abaco, according to Minister of National Security Marvin Dames.
The video, filled with expletives, shows an Abaco man on a boat expressing his displeasure about Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ actions towards Abaco and its residents. It is being circulated on social media.
“Minnis. Hubert Minnis. . . There is one thing I want you to know,” the man said on the video. “You are a piece of ----. You did not help your black brothers and black sisters or no one in The Bahamas. I think, and plenty people will back me up on this, you should be shot with ----. You are no good. You did not help no one in The Bahamas. You came to Abaco and begged for our vote and we gave it to you, along with James (Albury) and the one from North (Darren Henfield) and you let our people suffer.” Read more >>