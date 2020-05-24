Sunday, May 24, 2020

“This lockdown is no longer about the containment of COVID-19,” noted pastor declares

Re. Dr. Keith Russell

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama — I am the Pastor of First Baptist Church, Freeport, Bahamas. Some nine weeks ago, in compliance with the order of the competent authority, I shut down services at this local church. Now I have had enough.

When I discontinued services nine weeks ago, I did so in good faith. It was to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, to protect my congregation and by extension protect others in Grand Bahama. However, the curve in Grand Bahama has long been flattened; still, the church is on lockdown. Hardware stores, automotive stores, department stores, gas stations, selected eateries, now even liquor stores are opened; still, the church is lockdown. The borders have been breached with impunity; still the church is on lockdown. There are islands in this archipelago that have not had a single Covid-19 case in this entire period; still the churches are lockdown.  Read more >>
