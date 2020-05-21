Thursday, May 21, 2020
This is the best coronavirus news we’ve seen all month
By Chris Smith
The novel coronavirus might be able to spread faster than any pathogen we've come across in recent years, but we're getting closer and closer to defeating it. Drugs that are used on other illnesses have been found to work with COVID-19 already. They can speed up recovery and reduce life-threatening complications. On top of that, the first vaccine candidates have already begun human trials, and they're delivering promising news. Not to mention that scientists are already working on brand new COVID-19 drugs that can both cure the disease and provide temporary immunity until vaccines arrive.