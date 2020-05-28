This Bahamian Gyal - Keep It 100 - My YouTube Celebration

By This Bahamian Gyal
I Have 100 YouTube Subscribers
Hey everyone! I've missed you. Hope everyone is doing great, all things considered.
It looks like my hard work is finally paying off. I recently celebrated an incredible YouTube milestone. I got my first 100 YouTube subscribers. Yaaaaay!
This may not seem like a big deal, but trust me, it is. I started my channel in December 2017, the same time I started my This Bahamian Gyal blog. The difference is, I did nothing with it. Absolutely nothing. But, it kept calling to me to do something.
It wasn't until I attended Summit 21 in Atlanta, GA that I even posted a video, and it was one of US Congresswoman, Maxine Waters dancing to Beyonce's Before I Let Go song. Months later, I posted what I now consider to be my official first video, a Halloween tutorial. The rest, as they say, is history.
See yinna later and stay safe!
XOXO,
This Bahamian Gyal