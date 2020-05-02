‘There’s a sense that celebrities are irrelevant’: has coronavirus shattered our fame obsession?

With their means of gaining attention dwindling, the famous are in panic mode, cluttering up Instagram and singing from their mansions.
Celebrity skin... (clockwise from top left) Florence Pugh; Justin and Hailey Bieber; Gal Gadot; Madonna; Tom Hanks on Saturday Night Live. Composite: Instagram; YouTube
Ever since the world went pretty much into lockdown in March, we have been offered an embarrassment of riches. And yes, it truly is an embarrassment.
Whether it is Ellen DeGeneres joking that being trapped in one of her many multimillion dollar mansions was “like being in prison”, or Justin Bieber sighing that it was similarly tough being in his mansion, “but obviously, you know, we’ve worked hard for where we’re at, so it’s like, we can’t feel bad”, or of course Gal Gadot’s gruesome all-star medley of Imagine, we have not been left short of examples of “the talent” seeming to be completely tone deaf.
When Madonna intoned, from a bath strewn with petals, that this strand of coronavirus was “the great equaliser”, it turned out she was quite right. Yes, we replied straight back, you’re all equally irritating. Read more >>