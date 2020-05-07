Thursday, May 7, 2020

'There's absolutely nothing': locked-down Mexico grapples with national beer shortage

Deemed ‘non-essential’, brewing was halted more than a month ago, leading to a thriving black market

Beer for sale early last month in Mexico City. Supplies have dwindled as the country in a national beer drought. Photograph: Jose Pazos/EPA

Mexicans sheltering in place during the Covid-19 crisis have endured crowded quarters and rising temperatures. Now they’re enduring another challenge: a nationwide beer drought.

Beer production in Mexico was halted more than a month ago as health officials declared brewing a “non-essential” activity.

Since then, the country’s stockpile has dwindled, fueling a robust black market in which speculators are demanding more than twice the pre-pandemic price.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,