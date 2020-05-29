The regulator will ban binary options, implement leverage restrictions and more.

By Celeste Skinner
The online trading regulatory landscape is about to get a shakeup in The Bahamas, one of the most popular and legitimate offshore destinations for foreign exchange and CFD brokers, with the nation’s regulator the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, to implement a range of new regulations, including leverage restrictions.
In particular, Finance Magnates has learned exclusively that the new regulation has been tabled by the Government of The Bahamas on the 27th of May 2020. Therefore, the country’s regulator will be implementing leverage restrictions of 200:1, as well as ban binary options trading. The regulator will also impose marketing restrictions, which will limit cold calling and other aggressive marketing tactics. Read more >>