The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas - NAGB News - May 22nd, 2020

|
“Refuge”
was conceived as an open call to a community in crisis, on a national
level of course, but also within our art community. With artists hailing
from the #abacostrong and #grandbahamastrong and struggling to process
and find relief in this historic moment of national tragedy, would it be
considered wrong, or too soon, to give people time to process? For
some, it would be, but for others it seemed a welcome outlet.
Surprisingly, more artists from Grand Bahama and Abaco sent in entries
than for any open call for works the museum had ever received, and one
of these artists was Alisa Streather Robinson.