Saturday, May 23, 2020

The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas - NAGB News - May 22nd, 2020


While we are closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, we will continue to deliver programming, social media content and fun activities that you can do at home with your families. Our initiatives are designed to educate, uplift and inspire people of every age. Follow us on social media or visit our website for up-to-date news about the NAGB. 

MURAL OPEN CALL EXTENSION
The NAGB is extending its open mural call to June 15th, 2020! Artists are invited to submit proposals for a mural that comments on the indomitable Bahamian spirit through the lens of time.
SUNDAY VIRTUAL TOURS
NAGB STAFF PICKS
SPECIAL FEATURES

Refuge - Alisa Streather Robinson
“Refuge” was conceived as an open call to a community in crisis, on a national level of course, but also within our art community. With artists hailing from the #abacostrong and #grandbahamastrong and struggling to process and find relief in this historic moment of national tragedy, would it be considered wrong, or too soon, to give people time to process? For some, it would be, but for others it seemed a welcome outlet. Surprisingly, more artists from Grand Bahama and Abaco sent in entries than for any open call for works the museum had ever received, and one of these artists was Alisa Streather Robinson. 
Artist Talk
Revisit Melissa Alcena open study and artist talk where she talks about her first solo exhibition 'Some (Re)assembly Required'.
