The National Art Gallery of the Bahamas: NAGB News - May 9th, 2020

|
They
may appear to be things of fantasy, with their glittering feathered
wings, beads, embellishments, and horns adorning those who look to be
less than the usual hooved suspects, but Lavar Munroe’s “Specimens”
series find their footing in the real world through their presentation,
and indeed through their representation. By investigating through
fantasy and myth the repercussions and implications of the waves of
colonialism on this landscape, first with Columbus, but also alluding to
British colonialism with the museum-style classifications and
taxonomies of these fair and strange imagined beasts, Munroe’s
“specimens” give us a moment to really think beyond the horrific impact
on humans and into the broader ecology of The Bahamas.
The
“specimens” were shown first as part of the wider “Invasions” series,
including again fantastical drawings and mixed media works, which looks
to the “discovery of the New World” with Columbus and the subsequent
decimation of the indigenous peoples–Arawak, Lucayan, and
Taino–populations in The Bahamas. We have since found promising research
that suggests they were not completely eradicated from this place.
Through study of other Caribbean island populations near us, the
recently uncovered jawbone of an Arawak woman found in Preacher’s Cave,
Eleuthera - a thousands-year-old mouth which due to its preserved state
is capable of telling us the first full human genome - shows that
Caribbean people still hold the DNA of the Indigenous peoples of this
chain of limestone and volcanic rock. It would, of course, be arrogant
to think that strangers coming to the land that was home and sacred to
the Arawaks, could know this landscape intimately enough to know all of
its secrets, its hidey-holes, its places of refuge. Of course, the
indigenous people’s couldn’t have entirely been killed off, even with
disease - they were nomads and resilient and found a way to continue,
albeit differently. However, what of the fauna and flora?