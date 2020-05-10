Sunday, May 10, 2020

The National Art Gallery of the Bahamas: NAGB News - May 9th, 2020

Happy Mother's Day from your favourite museum! While we are closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, we will continue to deliver programming, social media content and fun activities that you can do at home with your families. Our initiatives are designed to educate, uplift and inspire people of every age. Follow us on social media or visit our website for up-to-date news about the NAGB.

COVID - 19 RESOURCES
Visit Our COVID - 19 Resources Page

INTERNATIONAL MUSEUM DAY
Due to the COVID-19 emergency lockdowns, International Museum Day 2020 is going digital! Museums from all over the world are hosting online activities around that day  to celebrate “Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion”. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to explore museums around the world from the comfort of your home!
Learn More Here

NAGB STAFF PICKS
See More Staff Picks Here

SPECIAL FEATURES
They may appear to be things of fantasy, with their glittering feathered wings, beads, embellishments, and horns adorning those who look to be less than the usual hooved suspects, but Lavar Munroe’s “Specimens” series find their footing in the real world through their presentation, and indeed through their representation. By investigating through fantasy and myth the repercussions and implications of the waves of colonialism on this landscape, first with Columbus, but also alluding to British colonialism with the museum-style classifications and taxonomies of these fair and strange imagined beasts, Munroe’s “specimens” give us a moment to really think beyond the horrific impact on humans and into the broader ecology of The Bahamas.
The “specimens” were shown first as part of the wider “Invasions” series, including again fantastical drawings and mixed media works, which looks to the “discovery of the New World” with Columbus and the subsequent decimation of the indigenous peoples–Arawak, Lucayan, and Taino–populations in The Bahamas. We have since found promising research that suggests they were not completely eradicated from this place. Through study of other Caribbean island populations near us, the recently uncovered jawbone of an Arawak woman found in Preacher’s Cave, Eleuthera - a thousands-year-old mouth which due to its preserved state is capable of telling us the first full human genome - shows that Caribbean people still hold the DNA of the Indigenous peoples of this chain of limestone and volcanic rock. It would, of course, be arrogant to think that strangers coming to the land that was home and sacred to the Arawaks, could know this landscape intimately enough to know all of its secrets, its hidey-holes, its places of refuge. Of course, the indigenous people’s couldn’t have entirely been killed off, even with disease - they were nomads and resilient and found a way to continue, albeit differently. However, what of the fauna and flora?
Read More
Artist Talk
Revisit Lavar Munroe  in conversation with Amanda Coulson as he speaks about the last ten years of his practice and the work on view in "Son of the Soil" 10-Year Survey!
More Special Features
Copyright ©2020 National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:
P.O.Box N711, Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , ,