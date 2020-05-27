The meat industry is trying to get back to normal. But workers are still getting sick — and shortages may get worse.

There are now more than 11,000 coronavirus cases tied to Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods and JBS.
Workers at a Tyson Foods meat-processing plant in Lexington, Nebraska are getting sick with covd-19 and say the company hasn’t done enough to protect them. (Robert Ray/The Washington Post)
By Taylor Telford
Tyson Foods, the largest meat processor in the United States, has transformed its facilities across the country since legions of its workers started getting sick from the novel coronavirus. It has set up on-site medical clinics, screened employees for fevers at the beginning of their shifts, required the use of face coverings, installed plastic dividers between stations and taken a host of other steps to slow the spread.
Despite those efforts, the number of Tyson employees with the coronavirus has exploded from less than 1,600 a month ago to more than 7,000 today, according to a Washington Post analysis of news reports and public records.
What has happened at Tyson — and in the meat industry overall — shows how difficult it is to get the nation back to normal, even in essential fields such as food processing. Meat companies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on measures such as protective gear, paid leave and ventilation systems since they were forced to shut dozens of plants that were among the top coronavirus hot spots outside urban areas. Read more >>