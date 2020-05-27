The dos and don’ts of seeing people in person right now, according to doctors and nurses

Photo: Getty Images / lechatnoir
By Kara Jillian Brown
As states around the country begin to open back up, many people are still left wondering if it's safe to see their friends in person. For some states, "opening" means that you can once again go to the gym or eat at a restaurant. For others, it means that certain retail stores are now allowing for curbside pickup. But what does this mean for hanging out? Should we still be sticking to video chat or is it safe to see friends right now? Marcus Plescia, MD, MPH, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, says it's okay to see people in person, but you have to follow more than a few rules if you do.