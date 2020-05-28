The coronavirus infection rate is still too high. There will probably be a second wave

‘Stabilising the epidemic only buys time to find an effective treatment or vaccine.’ Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images
By David Hunter
We all now know the basics – the R is the average number of people someone infected with Covid-19 passes the virus on to. If it is greater than 1.0 the epidemic will grow exponentially. If it is less than 1.0 it will eventually disappear.
There are several types of R: the R0 that applies to a naive population with no immunity or interventions; and the “effective R” or Re (also called Rt) that the politicians are talking about, and that measures how we are doing in controlling the virus.
We calculate the R in several ways. What it was two to four weeks ago can be back-calculated by the changes in Covid-19 hospitalisations or deaths. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is now doing national swab surveys to estimate the proportion of people who carry the virus and how that changes over time; but these take a week or two to process and report. Thus, we cannot be very confident about the precise value of the R day to day, and can be even less confident about regional variations that are inevitably based on less data than the national numbers. Read more >>