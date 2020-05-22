The coronavirus 'does not spread easily' from touching surfaces or objects, CDC says

Still, spread through contaminated surfaces remains "possible," agency says.
The new coronavirus "does not spread easily" from touching surfaces or objects, according to updated wording on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) website.
This change was made on May 11 without an announcement from the organization, according to NBC News. The change, which was made during an internal review of their website, was meant to "clarify other types of spread beyond person to person," CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund told NBC News.
But there doesn't appear to be any new data on how infectious viral particles are on surfaces, according to NBC News. Read more >>