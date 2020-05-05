The Bygone Bahamas Speed Week Is One of the Greatest Races You’ve Never Heard Of

Basically, Bahamas Speed Week was an excuse to drive fast cars and throw parties in paradise.
Getty Images
The idea behind the bygone Bahamas Speed Week was simple: During one of his visits to Nassau in the early 1950s, Floridian entrepreneur, racer, and politician Sherman "Red" Crise saw opportunity in the empty Windsor airfield. Converting disused airfields into race circuits was common following World War II, and Nassau officials responded enthusiastically to the idea of more tourist dollars flowing in during the off-season.
With the help of those officials and the newly founded Bahamas Automobile Club, the Bahamas Speed Week was born in 1954. As is the case with most "casual" motorsports events, what started off as a gathering of moneyed gentlemen drivers looking to cool off after a long race season, exercise their sports cars, and enjoy a few parties evolved into a serious competitive event that attracted full team support from major manufacturers like Ferrari. The parties continued and were crazier than ever, of course. Read more >>