The Budget: Govt Revenues Set For $900m Drop, Tax Relief Measures Introduced

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest delivers the Budget Communication in the House of Assembly.
DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest revealed today that there will be a $900m drop in government revenues resulting in a national deficit of $1.3 billion by June next year, brought on by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, delivering the government’s 2020/21 Budget Communication in the House of Assembly, Mr Turnquest said there will be no increase in taxes or public sector layoffs. Read more >>