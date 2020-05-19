Tuesday, May 19, 2020
The Bahamas’ COVID fatality rate still high in region
By Royston Jones Jr.
Forbes says CFR rate expected to cont. to decline with expanded testing.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas’ novel coronavirus case fatality rate (CFR) remain three times higher than the global average, despite expanding testing, intended to capture more cases of the virus and provide a truer reflection of its spread.
As of yesterday, there were 96 confirmed cases in The Bahamas.
There have been 11 COVID-19-related deaths, seven of whom had health issues.
According to data, the CFR rate among older people is higher — 14.8 percent among COVID-19 patients over 80, compared to 3.6 percent death rate among patients aged between 60 and 69.
Their ages ranged from 51 to 91.
The last COVID-19-related deaths occurred on April 24.
The Bahamas case fatality rate — the percentage of infected people who have died — stands at 11.9 percent. Read more >>