'That's a reality': Prepare to cancel summer holidays, Matt Hancock says

Asked if summer would be effectively 'cancelled', health secretary replies 'I think that’s likely to be the case'.
Matt Hancock said international holidays are unlikely this summer ( Getty )
By Rob Merrick, Simon Calder
People should prepare to cancel their summer holidays, Matt Hancock has warned, saying: “I think that’s a reality of life.”
Asked if summer would be effectively “cancelled” for the first time since the Second World War, the health secretary replied: “I think that’s likely to be the case.”
“It’s unlikely that big lavish international holidays are going to be possible for this summer,” he told ITV’s This Morning programme. Read more >>