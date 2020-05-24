Sunday, May 24, 2020
Texas church cancels masses following death of a possibly Covid-19 positive priest
By Gregory Lemos and Brian Ries, CNN
(CNN)A church in Houston has canceled mass indefinitely after one of its priests died and five others subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed the death of Father Donnell Kirchner, a 79-year-old priest who worked at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, according to a statement issued Monday by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Read more >>