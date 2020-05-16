Texas cases of COVID-19 increasing by thousands since reopening

Texas has seen a steady rise in novel coronavirus cases and fatalities since reopening just over two weeks ago.
There are now 45,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That is an increase of 1,347 cases from Thursday to Friday. The new numbers have not yet been recorded for Saturday.
Last Friday, the daily case increase was 1,219.
While the cases are still well below New York, the state with the most confirmed cases at more than 345,000, the steady increase shows that the curve has not yet flattened in Texas.
The state also experienced its highest and second-highest daily death toll just a day apart. On Thursday, 58 deaths were recorded in 24 hours and Friday that number dropped only slightly to 56, according to the health department. The total number of fatalities is at 1,272.
Last Friday, the daily death toll was 31.