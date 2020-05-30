Temporary Stations for Crab Vendors

Photo Credit: Cheap Caribbean
By Macushla Pinder
The global pandemic is not about to stand in the way of crab vendors pulling in much needed revenue during difficult financial times.
Officials have decided to accommodate this group at temporary vending stations through New Providence.
“As the rainy season approaches, the harvesting and sale of land crabs by Family Islanders make up a major part of island economies. With the restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the annual Crab Fest in Central Andros, opportunities to sell the traditional delicacy have been diminished,” a statement read.
“The government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and the Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority will create opportunities for harvesters to sell their products by establishing temporary stations throughout New Providence.”
Vendors from Andros, Long Island, Exuma, Cat Island and any other island wishing to participate will be accommodated.
The locations include RM Bailey Park, the market at Gladstone Road, Windsor Park, Wulff Road and East Street; Bulla Pinder Park formerly Christie Park, Nassau Street; Isiah Taylor Park, Pinewood Gardens and the old Chipman Estate property, West Bay Street opposite Arawak Cay.
Vendors are expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear masks and make provisions to store and remove their garbage at the end of each business day.
"Going forward, we intend to carefully organize all vendors throughout the country so that the sector is safe, sanitized and zoned properly," according to officials.