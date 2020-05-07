Thursday, May 7, 2020
Student nurses will be used during pandemic
By Jasper Ward
Student nurses undergoing training at public healthcare facilities will be considered registered nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of an amended emergency order.
Student nurses will be deemed registered nurses for the purposes of the Nurses and Midwives Act during the state of public emergency, which was declared in March.
The nurses will be employed by the Ministry of Health “under a contract of service during the state of public emergency or until such other time as contracted between the parties”.
The Ministry of Health is mandated to ensure that the nurses are registered with the National Insurance Board (NIB) and that they are entitled to the benefits of employed individuals under the National Insurance Act.
