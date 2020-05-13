Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Storm forming off Bahamas now has 70 percent chance of bringing early start to hurricane season
By David Fleshler
A low-pressure area around the Bahamas now has a 70 percent chance of strengthening into the first storm of hurricane season, bringing Florida gusty, rainy weather later this week, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.
If it becomes the first named storm of the season, it would be called Subtropical Storm Arthur.
The system could bring strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms to South Florida later in the week but is expected to head northeast into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. Winds over coastal waters could reach gale force, which means at least 39 mph. Read more >>