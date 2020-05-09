Statistician argues that COVID-19 figures hint at ‘staggering number’ of deaths ahead

University of Washington researchers work with the virus that causes COVID-19 in a restricted lab. (UW Medicine via YouTube)
In a newly published study, a University of Washington researcher argues that the eventual death toll from COVID-19 could be more than twice as high as the figures currently being discussed.
The study was written by Anirban Basu, a health economist and statistician who’s the director of UW’s Comparative Health Outcomes, Policy and Economics Institute, also known as the CHOICE Institute.
In his research paper, published online Thursday by the journal Health Affairs, Basu acknowledges there’s still lots of uncertainty surrounding the fatality rate for the disease caused by the coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2. But he says there’s evidence that the U.S. death toll could amount to 350,000 to 1.2 million. Read more >>