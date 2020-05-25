Monday, May 25, 2020

Statement by the WSC on Abaco Contract signing

WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson (right) and GM Elwood Donaldson.

Water and Sewerage Corporation Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson, signed two groundbreaking contracts, May 22, 2020 to further the Corporation’s work in Abaco following devastation of Hurricane Dorian. Mr. Gibson said the signing represented “a continuation of WSC’s objective to fully restore, construct and effect rehabilitation works to the water and sewerage networks in Treasure Cay and Marsh Harbour, Abaco.”

The contracts are funded by a $15M allocation by the government that is derived from an IDB loan post-Hurricane Dorian. These funds are particularly directed towards restoration and reconstruction efforts in the hurricane ravaged islands. Notably, Hurricane Dorian caused significant damage to the corporation’s water and sewerage infrastructure in Abaco, both on the mainland and those surrounding cays that are serviced by the corporation. During Friday’s proceedings at the corporation’s headquarters, Executive Chairman Gibson signed a contract for $961,250.45 with Island Site Development (ISD).  Read more >>
