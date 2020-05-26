Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Stanley Ho: Hong Kong's 'king of gambling' dies aged 98
Stanley Ho, the Hong Kong tycoon credited with turning Macau into the world's gambling capital, has died at the age of 98.
Ho, one of Asia's richest men, was known as the "king of gambling".
He was the head of one of the world's most lucrative gaming businesses, SJM Holdings, valued at about $6bn (£4.9bn).
But the flamboyant billionaire, who loved to dance, famously always advised friends and family to shun gambling.