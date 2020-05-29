Southwest Airlines Is Planning a Caribbean Relaunch

Montego Bay, Jamaica is one of the planned destinations for the relaunch.
By Caribbean Journal Staff
Southwest Airlines is planning to relaunch a number of routes as the Caribbean begins opening up once again for tourism, the carrier said.
While the launches are dependent on each individual destination’s reopening plans, Southwest Airlines said it would be resuming service to destinations in both Mexico and the Caribbean.
For now, Southwest plans to resume service to Havana, Cuba; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Nassau, The Bahamas beginning July 1.
It should be noted that those Caribbean destinations have not yet officially announced when they will be reopening their borders.